OpGen picks industry veteran as CFO

Nov. 04, 2021 8:00 AM ETOpGen, Inc. (OPGN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) appointed Albert Weber as its new CFO and Managing Director of OpGen's subsidiary Curetis GmbH effective Jan. 1, 2022.
  • Mr. Weber is a corporate finance executive with 30+ years of professional experience in accounting, controlling and corporate finance roles.
  • "With the recent FDA clearance for the unique Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, already FDA-cleared Unyvero products, and further products in the pipeline that are expected to get approvals in the U.S. as well as China and other parts of the world, this a perfect time for me to bring my experience to the team," Weber commented.
  • During the last 21 years, he served in several roles for Epigenomics AG, a molecular diagnostics company.
  • Related to the appointment, OpGen granted Mr. Weber an inducement grant of stock options to purchase 21K shares with a grant date of Jan.3, 2022.
