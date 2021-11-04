OpGen picks industry veteran as CFO
Nov. 04, 2021 8:00 AM ETOpGen, Inc. (OPGN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) appointed Albert Weber as its new CFO and Managing Director of OpGen's subsidiary Curetis GmbH effective Jan. 1, 2022.
- Mr. Weber is a corporate finance executive with 30+ years of professional experience in accounting, controlling and corporate finance roles.
- "With the recent FDA clearance for the unique Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, already FDA-cleared Unyvero products, and further products in the pipeline that are expected to get approvals in the U.S. as well as China and other parts of the world, this a perfect time for me to bring my experience to the team," Weber commented.
- During the last 21 years, he served in several roles for Epigenomics AG, a molecular diagnostics company.
- Related to the appointment, OpGen granted Mr. Weber an inducement grant of stock options to purchase 21K shares with a grant date of Jan.3, 2022.