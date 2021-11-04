CNH Industrial EPS beats by $0.15, beats on revenue
Nov. 04, 2021 8:04 AM ETCNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.15; GAAP EPS of $0.24 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $7.97B (+22.8% Y/Y) beats by $340M.
- Shares -0.67% PM.
- 2021 Outlook: The Company expects solid demand to continue across regions and segments. Net sales at the lower end of previous guidance (up between 24% and 28% year on year) including currency translation effects, SG&A expenses lower/equal to 7.5% of net sales, Free cash flow positive at around $1.0 billion, R&D expenses and capital expenditures at around $2.0 billion.