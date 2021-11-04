Chimerix shares slide 27% after Q3 topline miss, cash position update

Quarterly results

  • Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares slide 27% premarket after the company reported third-quarter revenue that missed Wall Street estimates and a provided an update on the company's cash position.
  • Revenues for the third quarter of 2021 decreased to $0.1M, compared to $1.6M for the same period in 2020. Q3 revenue numbers missed analysts' average estimate by $0.08M.
  • Research and development expenses increased to $13.8M from $10M last year, driven primarily by the expanded pipeline associated with the acquisition of Oncoceutics.
  • As of September 30 2021, the company recorded cash and cash equivalents of 26.17M, compared with 46.99M as of December 31 2020.
  • Chimerix also reported a wider net loss of $18.6M, or $0.21 per share, for the third quarter of 2021, compared with a net loss of $11.4M, or $0.18 per share, in the same period last year.
