Chimerix shares slide 27% after Q3 topline miss, cash position update
Nov. 04, 2021 8:06 AM ETChimerix, Inc. (CMRX)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares slide 27% premarket after the company reported third-quarter revenue that missed Wall Street estimates and a provided an update on the company's cash position.
- Revenues for the third quarter of 2021 decreased to $0.1M, compared to $1.6M for the same period in 2020. Q3 revenue numbers missed analysts' average estimate by $0.08M.
- Research and development expenses increased to $13.8M from $10M last year, driven primarily by the expanded pipeline associated with the acquisition of Oncoceutics.
- As of September 30 2021, the company recorded cash and cash equivalents of 26.17M, compared with 46.99M as of December 31 2020.
- Chimerix also reported a wider net loss of $18.6M, or $0.21 per share, for the third quarter of 2021, compared with a net loss of $11.4M, or $0.18 per share, in the same period last year.
