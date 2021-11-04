Cboe sees Q2 launch for new U.S. Treasurys trading platform
Nov. 04, 2021 8:09 AM ETCboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) plans to introduce a dealer-to-dealer electronic trading platform for On-The-Run U.S. Treasurys, marking the company's first cash U.S. fixed income product offering as it diversifies into new markets.
- The Cboe (CBOE) Fixed Income platform is planned to launch in Q2 2022. It's designed to enable dealers in U.S. Treasurys to efficiently source liquidity and trade in size, while reducing market impact, the company said.
- "Cboe Fixed Income is designed to address some of the biggest challenges that dealers face today, including flow segmentation, information leakage and high hedging costs," said Jonathan Weinberg, senior vice president and head of FX and U.S. Treasuries at Cboe Global Markets (CBOE).
- Cboe (CBOE) Fixed Income is in the process of registering with the Securities and Exchange Commission as a government securities broker-dealer and becoming a member firm of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.
- Last week, Cboe's (CBOE) Q3 earnings highlighted the company's expansion into new markets, products