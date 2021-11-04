Jobless claims down 14K to 269K
Nov. 04, 2021 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Initial Jobless Claims: -14K to 269K vs. 277K consensus, 283K prior. (revised from 281K).
- Four-week moving average was 284.75K, down 15,000 from the previous week's average of 299,750.
- Advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.6%, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's revised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 240.21K, a decline of 7,114 (or 2.9%) from the previous week.
- Continuing jobless claims of 2.105M lower than 2.239M prior and 2.118M consensus.