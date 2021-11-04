Jobless claims down 14K to 269K

Nov. 04, 2021 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments

Folded sheet of paper with an unemployment graph on

JLGutierrez/E+ via Getty Images

  • Initial Jobless Claims: -14K to 269K vs. 277K consensus, 283K prior. (revised from 281K).
  • Four-week moving average was 284.75K, down 15,000 from the previous week's average of 299,750.
  • Advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.6%, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's revised rate.
  • The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 240.21K, a decline of 7,114 (or 2.9%) from the previous week.
  • Continuing jobless claims of 2.105M lower than 2.239M prior and 2.118M consensus.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.