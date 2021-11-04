Productivity sags the most in 40 years as unit labor cost surges in Q3

Nov. 04, 2021

  • Q3 Productivity and Costs (preliminary): -5.0% vs. -1.5% expected, +2.1% prior.
  • Marks the lowest rate of quarterly productivity growth since Q2 1981, when the measure declined by 5.1%. On a Y/Y basis, nonfarm business sector labor productivity fell by 0.5%. The four-quarter rate is the lowest rate since Q3 2011, when the measure declined 0.5%.
  • Output increased 1.7% and hours worked rose 7.0% in Q3 2021.
  • Unit labor costs: +8.3% vs +5.3% expected and +1.3% prior.
  • Reflects a 2.9% increase in hourly compensation and a 5.0% decrease in productivity.
  • Over the last four quarters, unit labor costs increased 4.8%.
  • The output index is now 1.8% above the level seen in Q4 2019, the last quarter unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic; hours worked index remains 1.0% below its Q4 2019 level.
