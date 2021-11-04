Goods and services trade balance widens in September

Nov. 04, 2021 8:36 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • September International Trade in Goods and Services: -$80.9B vs. -$80.5B consensus and -$73.3B.
  • September exports were $207.6B, $6.4B more than August exports.
  • September imports were $288.5B, $1.7B more than August imports.
  • The wider deficit reflects an increase in the goods deficit of $8.9Bto $98.2B and a increase in the services surplus of $0.8B to $17.2B.
  • The average goods and services deficit increased $2.6B to $74.B for the three months ending in August.
  • Previously, the Advance International Trade in Goods showed a $73.3B deficit as imports increased more than exports.
