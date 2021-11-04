Western Union partners with Metrobank to expand payout in bank accounts

Nov. 04, 2021 8:39 AM ETThe Western Union Company (WU)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Western Union (NYSE:WU) makes Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company its newest bank account payout partner for inbound money transfers in the Philippines.
  • Receivers of international money transfers in the Philippines can benefit from Western Union's (WU) real-time account payout capabilities to bank accounts in the country, the company said.
  • Currently, Western Union (WU) agent retail network in the Philippines extends to more than 22K locations.
  • "Our platform cuts through the international complexities so millions of customers can access their funds in real-time and in a manner that suits their local infrastructure and preferences," said Hassan Chatila, global head of sales and partnerships development, account payout network at Western Union.
  • Shares of WU inch higher by 0.22% in pre-market trading.
