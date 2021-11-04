Canadian Natural edges higher after Q3 profit boost, dividend raise
Nov. 04, 2021 8:21 AM ETCanadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) +0.9% pre-market after reporting better than forecast Q3 earnings and raising its quarterly dividend by 25%.
- Q3 net earnings increased more than 5x to C$2.2B from C$408M in the prior-year period; on an adjusted basis, profit from operations surged to C$2.1B from C$135M a year ago.
- Q3 revenues surged 71% Y/Y to C$7.71B, above C$7.47B analyst consensus estimate.
- Cash flows from operating activities rose to C$4.29B in Q3 from C$2.94B in Q2 and C$2.07B in the year-earlier quarter.
- Q3 average production increased 11% Y/Y to 1.237M boe/day from 1.11M boe/day a year ago.
- Production of crude oil and natural gas liquids rose 7.7% Y/Y to 952.8K bbl/day, and natural gas output jumped 25% to 1,708 MMcfe/day.
- Canadian Natural says its average realized prices for crude oil jumped 69% Y/Y to C$68.06/bbl, while realized prices for natural gas surged 78% to C$4.13.
- "The company's balance sheet continues to be a priority and was further strengthened during the quarter with ending net debt at ~$15.9B, a reduction of ~$2.3B compared to Q2 2021," CFO Mark Stainthorpe said, adding that the company remains on track to meet its C$3.48B FY 2021 capital investment target.
- Canadian Natural Resources shares have gained 76% YTD and 154% over the past year.