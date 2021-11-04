New VanEck Green Metals ETF will invest in metals used in ecofriendly energy production
Nov. 04, 2021 2:20 PM ETFreeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), GLCNF, GNENYSPY, NTZOBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor9 Comments
- VanEck plans to launch the VanEck Green Metals ETF (OTC:GMET), which aims to invest in companies involved in the production, refining, processing and recycling of metals used in clean-energy production.
- The company wrote in a U.S. Securities Exchange Commission filing that such rare-earth and strategic metals will help "enable the energy transition from fossil fuels to cleaner energy sources and technologies.”
- In order for a security to qualify for GMET's portfolio, a business must either generate at least 50% of revenues from green metals or have mining projects with the potential to eventually do so.
- The exchange traded fund plans to track the MVIS Global Clean-Tech Metals Index, which has returned 69.5% over the past year. That beats the benchmark SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), which has gained 38.3% over the same period.
- The MVIS Global Clean-Tech Metals Index currently includes 45 stocks, including top components Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) weighted at 9.2%, Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) at 8.6% and Ganfeng Lithium (OTCPK:GNENY) weighted at 6.2%.
- The index provides exposure to 16 countries, with top weightings in China, the United States and Canada, weighted at 30%, 12.7%, and 10.8%, respectively.
- While GMET's prospectus didn't provide specifics on the ETF's holdings, they will presumably closely track the MVIS index's components. VanEck added that the new ETF will have a 0.59% expense ratio.
- In other ETF news, Impact Shares is launching the Impact Shares MSCI Global Climate Select ETF (NTZO) in collaboration with the United Nations Capital Development Fund.