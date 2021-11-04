Evotec downsizes U.S. IPO; now expected to net $435M

  • Evotec SE (EVO) has downsized its proposed U.S. IPO to 20M American Depository Shares from previously proposed 22M.
  • As a result, the German biotech now expects gross proceeds of $435M based on a price of $21.75 per ADS.
  • Evotec's latest stage candidate is EVT201 in phase 3 for insomnia with partner JingXin. It also has a partnership with Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) for eliapixant (BAY1817080) in phase 2 for several indications, including chronic cough and overactive bladder.
  • Evotec has "built a suite of fully integrated, next generation technology platforms to discover best and first-in-class medicines for difficult to treat diseases," according to Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners.
