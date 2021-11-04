Nikola gains after updating on truck production, SEC talks

Nov. 04, 2021 9:19 AM ETNikola Corporation (NKLA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor40 Comments

Business financial concept with double exposure stock market up trading line

Jira Pliankharom/iStock via Getty Images

  • Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) says validation of the Nikola Tre BEV is progressing with trucks now being test driven on public roads. Footage of the Nikola Tre FCV is available for viewing.
  • The zero emission vehicle maker plans says it has begun to build pre-series trucks in Coolidge, Arizona and continue to work "steadfastly" towards a commitment to deliver up to 25 trucks to dealers and customers by December. "The trucks will haul customer loads, gain real-world mileage accumulation, and in turn we expect to secure additional orders for 2022 volume and beyond," notes the company.
  • Nikola's (NKLA) Q3 adjusted EBITDA loss of $87.4M was better than the $101.4M loss anticipated by analysts. Nikola (NKLA) also says it is engaged with the SEC on resolving the ongoing probe and will look to get reimbursement from founder Trevor Milton.
  • Shares of Nikola (NKLA) are up 4.56% premarket to $13.29. The relative strength index on NKLA is at its highest level since June.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.