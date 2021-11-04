Nikola gains after updating on truck production, SEC talks
Nov. 04, 2021
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) says validation of the Nikola Tre BEV is progressing with trucks now being test driven on public roads. Footage of the Nikola Tre FCV is available for viewing.
- The zero emission vehicle maker plans says it has begun to build pre-series trucks in Coolidge, Arizona and continue to work "steadfastly" towards a commitment to deliver up to 25 trucks to dealers and customers by December. "The trucks will haul customer loads, gain real-world mileage accumulation, and in turn we expect to secure additional orders for 2022 volume and beyond," notes the company.
- Nikola's (NKLA) Q3 adjusted EBITDA loss of $87.4M was better than the $101.4M loss anticipated by analysts. Nikola (NKLA) also says it is engaged with the SEC on resolving the ongoing probe and will look to get reimbursement from founder Trevor Milton.
- Shares of Nikola (NKLA) are up 4.56% premarket to $13.29. The relative strength index on NKLA is at its highest level since June.