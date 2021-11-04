Processa rises on interim data of next gen Capecitabine; to modify phase1b trial
Nov. 04, 2021 9:21 AM ETProcessa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCSA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) said it will modify its phase1b trial following interim results from the study.
- The company said its capecitabine dosage regimen (a combination of PCS6422 administered with capecitabine) inhibited dihydropyrimidine dehydrogenase (DPD), altering the metabolism of 5-fluoruracil (5-FU) during the first 24-48 hours after PCS6422 administration but not throughout the 7 days of dosing.
- The company noted that if its next generation Capecitabine inhibits the metabolism of 5-FU throughout capecitabine dosing, the combination product could be a more potent and safer cancer treatment than current chemotherapy drugs.
- Processa Chairman and CEO David Young said that "Although in the first two cohorts, Dose Limiting Toxicities (DLTs) did not occur and drug related adverse events were only Grade 1 with no hand-foot syndrome noted, we will postpone enrolling Cohort 3 in order to modify our Phase 1b protocol and interact with the FDA regarding the modification of our trial."
- “Given the interim findings on the DPD activity, the Company plans to modify the Phase 1b trial to not only determine the MTD of capecitabine but also to further evaluate the timeline of DPD inhibition and de novo formation in an effort to define 6422 regimens which will maintain DPD inhibition throughout capecitabine dosing,” added Young.
- PCSA +8.78% premarket to $7.93
- Source: Press Release