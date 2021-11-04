Volaris October traffic up 26% from pre-pandemic levels

  • Volaris (NYSE:VLRS) reports 26% growth in October's total traffic to 2.21B passengers compared to October 2019.
  • The passenger demand ((RPMs)) in the domestic Mexican and international markets for Volaris increased 26.2% and 23.9%, respectively, as compared to October 2019.
  • Total Capacity (ASMs) rose 24.9% Y/Y domestically, and internationally 24.7% higher than the pre-pandemic levels.
  • Load factor was maintained high at 86.3%.
  • "We are encouraged by the demand growth in core leisure and VFR markets and are responding with the appropriate levels of capacity to match such demand," says Volaris' President and CEO Enrique Beltranena.
  • Previously (Oct. 22): Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. reports Q3 results
