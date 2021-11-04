Actinium completes enrollment in Phase 1 Actimab-A leukemia trial

Cancer cell, illustration

Dr_Microbe/iStock via Getty Images

  • Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) announces that the Phase 1 trial studying Actimab-A with the salvage chemotherapy CLAG-M in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia ((r/r AML)) who are fit for intensive therapy has completed the planned dose escalation and patient enrollment.
  • Patients in the fourth and final dose escalation cohort received 1.0 μCi/kg of Actimab-A with the standard CLAG-M dose regimen.
  • Actimab-A enables the treatment of AML with radiation at a cellular level, which is a novel mechanism not achievable with traditional external beam radiation given the diffuse nature of blood cancers like AML, the company said.
