Actinium completes enrollment in Phase 1 Actimab-A leukemia trial
Nov. 04, 2021 9:23 AM ETActinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM)
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) announces that the Phase 1 trial studying Actimab-A with the salvage chemotherapy CLAG-M in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia ((r/r AML)) who are fit for intensive therapy has completed the planned dose escalation and patient enrollment.
- Patients in the fourth and final dose escalation cohort received 1.0 μCi/kg of Actimab-A with the standard CLAG-M dose regimen.
- Actimab-A enables the treatment of AML with radiation at a cellular level, which is a novel mechanism not achievable with traditional external beam radiation given the diffuse nature of blood cancers like AML, the company said.