Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp prices $100M IPO

Nov. 04, 2021 9:23 AM ETBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • SPAC Liberty Resources Acquisition (LBTY) has priced its IPO of 10M units at $10 per unit, amounting to $100M in gross proceeds.
  • The units will be listed on Nasdaq Global Market and begin trading on November 4 under the ticker "LIBYU". Each unit will comprise a Class A common share and a redeemable warrant. Each warrant may be exercised to purchase a Class A common share at $11.50 per share.
  • Once the securities begin trading, the Class A stock will begin trading under "LIBY" and warrants under "LIBYW". EF Hutton served as sole bookrunner and underwriters have a 45-day option to purchase up 1.5M more units at IPO price in case of over-allotment.
  • Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp aims to focus on emerging growth businesses in the oil and gas sectors, operating in the middle market with a total enterprise value of $200M-$2B. It will initially prioritize Central Asia as a geographical focus. It aims to become a mid-size independent operator of onshore assets. The firm is led by CEO Dato' Maznah Binti Abdul Jalil.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.