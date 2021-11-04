Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp prices $100M IPO
Nov. 04, 2021 9:23 AM ETBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- SPAC Liberty Resources Acquisition (LBTY) has priced its IPO of 10M units at $10 per unit, amounting to $100M in gross proceeds.
- The units will be listed on Nasdaq Global Market and begin trading on November 4 under the ticker "LIBYU". Each unit will comprise a Class A common share and a redeemable warrant. Each warrant may be exercised to purchase a Class A common share at $11.50 per share.
- Once the securities begin trading, the Class A stock will begin trading under "LIBY" and warrants under "LIBYW". EF Hutton served as sole bookrunner and underwriters have a 45-day option to purchase up 1.5M more units at IPO price in case of over-allotment.
- Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp aims to focus on emerging growth businesses in the oil and gas sectors, operating in the middle market with a total enterprise value of $200M-$2B. It will initially prioritize Central Asia as a geographical focus. It aims to become a mid-size independent operator of onshore assets. The firm is led by CEO Dato' Maznah Binti Abdul Jalil.