Diagnostic company, MDxHealth prices U.S. IPO for $45M in gross proceeds

Nov. 04, 2021 9:25 AM ETMDxHealth SA (MDXH)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • MDxHealth SA (MDXH), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company based in Belgium, has priced its U.S. IPO at $12 per share.
  • Offering nearly 3.8M American Depositary Shares, equivalent to 10 company shares each, MDxHealth (MDXH) targets $45M in gross proceeds.
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase 15% more ordinary shares, which could be in ADSs.
  • The closing date of the offering is Nov. 08. Piper Sandler and Oppenheimer act as lead book-running managers while BTIG and KBC Securities act as lead manager and co-manager for the issue, respectively.
  • Late October, the company set terms for the IPO targeting ~$46M in net proceeds with ~3.8M ADSs.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones, with a Neutral rating on MDxHealth (MDXH), argues that its IPO “looks pricey.”
