Uniti Group boosts 2021 FFO guidance, but Q3 revenue misses as fiber slips

Nov. 04, 2021 9:25 AM ETUniti Group Inc. (UNIT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) boosts its 2021 guidance for adjusted FFO after Q3 earnings topped the consensus estimate.
  • "We continue to emphasize driving high margin recurring revenue while managing our capital intensity and industry leading monthly churn levels of 0.3%," said President and CEO Kenny Gunderman.
  • Sees 2021 adjusted FFO of $416M-$418M; had seen $408M-$420M.
  • Uniti (UNIT) stock gains 1.9% in premarket trading.
  • Increases adjusted EBITDA guidance to $854M-$866M from $846M-$858M.
  • Sees net interest expense of $456M vs. prior guidance of $441M.
  • Reaffirms 2021 revenue guidance of $1.08B-$1.09B.
  • Q3 adjusted FFO per share of $0.43 beats the average analyst estimate of $0.35 and increased from $0.42 in Q3 2020.
  • Q3 revenue of $266.7M falls short of the $271.4M consensus estimate and increased from $258.8M in the year-ago quarter; Uniti Fiber contributed $67.M of revenue in Q3 2021, down from $76.4M in Q3 2020; Uniti Leasing contributed revenue of $199.5M, up 9% Y/Y.
  • Q3 total costs and expenses of $225.9M fell from $248.2M a year ago.
  • Earlier, Uniti Group FFO beats by $0.08, misses on revenue
  • Also see: Watch Uniti Group as investors eagerly await comments on potential Zayo deal
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.