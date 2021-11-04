Uniti Group boosts 2021 FFO guidance, but Q3 revenue misses as fiber slips
- Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) boosts its 2021 guidance for adjusted FFO after Q3 earnings topped the consensus estimate.
- "We continue to emphasize driving high margin recurring revenue while managing our capital intensity and industry leading monthly churn levels of 0.3%," said President and CEO Kenny Gunderman.
- Sees 2021 adjusted FFO of $416M-$418M; had seen $408M-$420M.
- Increases adjusted EBITDA guidance to $854M-$866M from $846M-$858M.
- Sees net interest expense of $456M vs. prior guidance of $441M.
- Reaffirms 2021 revenue guidance of $1.08B-$1.09B.
- Q3 adjusted FFO per share of $0.43 beats the average analyst estimate of $0.35 and increased from $0.42 in Q3 2020.
- Q3 revenue of $266.7M falls short of the $271.4M consensus estimate and increased from $258.8M in the year-ago quarter; Uniti Fiber contributed $67.M of revenue in Q3 2021, down from $76.4M in Q3 2020; Uniti Leasing contributed revenue of $199.5M, up 9% Y/Y.
- Q3 total costs and expenses of $225.9M fell from $248.2M a year ago.
