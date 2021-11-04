Duke Energy edges higher as rate case contributions, volumes boost growth

  • Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) +0.4% pre-market after reporting better than forecast Q3 adjusted earnings while operating revenues rose 3.4% Y/Y to $6.95B, below analyst expectations.
  • Q3 net income increased to $1.41B from $1.3B in the year-earlier quarter, led by growth in the electric utilities and infrastructure segment from rate case contributions and higher volumes.
  • By segment, Q3 earnings in electric utilities and infrastructure rose to $1.425B from $1.381B in the prior-year period, gas utilities and infrastructure trimmed its segment loss to $3M from $73M a year ago, and commercial renewable income rose to $78M from $60M a year earlier.
  • Duke narrows its forecast for FY 2021 adjusted EPS to $5.15-$5.30, in line with $5.21 analyst consensus estimate, compared with August guidance of $5.00-$5.30, and reaffirms long-term adjusted EPS growth rate of 5%-7% through 2025.
  • Duke Energy shares have gained 12% YTD and slightly more than 7% over the past year.
