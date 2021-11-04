TDH Holdings stock skyrockets after raising $9.9M in direct placement
Nov. 04, 2021 9:45 AM ETTDH Holdings, Inc. (PETZ)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (PETZ +51.5%) shares surge Thursday as the pet food company announces a direct placement that raised approximately $9.9M in gross proceeds from the sale of 15M common shares at a price of $0.64 per share and warrants at a price of $0.01 per warrant to purchase an aggregate of 30M common shares.
The warrants are exercisable at $1.47 per share.
The Company plans to use the net proceeds from this offering on strategic acquisitions and investments in complementary business but does not have any specific commitments at this time.
Shares of PETZ are seeing a major uptick in trading with a volume of 17M compared to the average volume of 0.4M. The stock is currently the seventh most traded stock by Fidelity customers.
Meanwhile, the stock isn't garnering much interest on Reddit.com's WallStreetBets forum, with mentions not reaching the top 10. The stock seems an unlikely short squeeze candidate with short interest at only 0.11%.
This is the company's second share issuance in a week, signaling that there is potential M&A news upcoming.