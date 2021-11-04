Takeda recommends solutions to improve access to care for patients with rare diseases
Nov. 04, 2021 9:48 AM ETTakeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) announced three priority policy reforms and solutions to address significant barriers to care for patients managing rare diseases and genetic conditions as part of a new report.
- The report, “Reducing Time to Diagnosis for People Living with Rare Diseases: A Conversation on U.S. Policy Opportunities,” includes proposed policy solutions from several from leaders and experts.
- Key recommendations include: ensuring widespread and equitable access to genetic and genomic screening.
- Encouraging investments in centralized and specialized rare disease care; and
- Improving the clinical landscape around rare diseases through data standardization.