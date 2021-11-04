TC Energy Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2021 9:47 AM ETTC Energy Corporation (TRP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (-15.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.84B (-11.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TRP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.