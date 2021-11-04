Sempra Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2021 9:47 AM ETSempra (SRE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Sempra (NYSE:SRE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.69 (+29.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.75B (+4.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SRE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.