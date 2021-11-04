Calumet Specialty Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2021 9:48 AM ETCalumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.16 (+67.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $789.33M (+39.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CLMT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.