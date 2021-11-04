Northern Oil & Gas Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2021 9:49 AM ETNorthern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (+74.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $209.59M (+342.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NOG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.