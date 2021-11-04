Gannett Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2021 9:53 AM ETGannett Co., Inc. (GCI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Gannett (NYSE:GCI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (+158.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $817.6M (+0.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GCI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.