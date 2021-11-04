GrafTech International Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2021 9:54 AM ETGrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (+22.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $338.21M (+17.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, EAF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.