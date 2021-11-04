Ballard Power wins orders for 40 fuel cell modules in Europe
Nov. 04, 2021 9:57 AM ETBallard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ballard Power Systems (BLDP +0.6%) says it has received orders for 40 of its fuel cells for planned deployment in Europe next year.
- Ballard says the 70-KW FCmove-HD modules are intended for planned deployment in hydrogen fuel cell electric buses in France, Germany and the U.K.
- The company says nearly 160 fuel-cell electric buses in Europe are now powered by its system, an increase of more than 80% over the past year, and ~150 fuel cell modules are on order with Ballard for deployment in the European market.
- "We see a strong growth ramp over the coming decade as our bus OEM customers deliver Ballard-powered FCEBs to transit operators planning to decarbonize their bus fleets," Ballard's director of European sales Oben Uluc says.
- Ballard Power shares have lost 21% YTD but rallied 39% over the past month.