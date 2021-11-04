Ballard Power wins orders for 40 fuel cell modules in Europe

Nov. 04, 2021 9:57 AM ETBallard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

hydrogen logo on gas stations fuel dispenser. h2 combustion Truck engine for emission free ecofriendly transport

audioundwerbung/iStock via Getty Images

  • Ballard Power Systems (BLDP +0.6%) says it has received orders for 40 of its fuel cells for planned deployment in Europe next year.
  • Ballard says the 70-KW FCmove-HD modules are intended for planned deployment in hydrogen fuel cell electric buses in France, Germany and the U.K.
  • The company says nearly 160 fuel-cell electric buses in Europe are now powered by its system, an increase of more than 80% over the past year, and ~150 fuel cell modules are on order with Ballard for deployment in the European market.
  • "We see a strong growth ramp over the coming decade as our bus OEM customers deliver Ballard-powered FCEBs to transit operators planning to decarbonize their bus fleets," Ballard's director of European sales Oben Uluc says.
  • Ballard Power shares have lost 21% YTD but rallied 39% over the past month.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.