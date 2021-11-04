Fifth Third Bank front-line employees to get another special payment
- In an effort to retain workers, Fifth Third bank (NASDAQ:FITB) will make another special payment of $1,250 for full-time employees who have provided essential banking services through the ongoing pandemic.
- This is the second time the bank has given employees a special payment program, on top of other competitive benefits implemented during the pandemic.
- Eligible front-line, full-time employees, including those in customer service and operations roles, who were in their role between May 10, 2020, and April 5, 2021, will get their special payment at the end of November, the bank says.
- In addition, part-time employees in those roles during the same time frame will receive a $625 payment.
- More than 7.5K employees will get this special payment.
- Shares of FITB slip 0.8% out of the gate on Thursday.
- The incentive-based bonus comes at a time when the bank sees Q4 net interest income falling.