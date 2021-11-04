Cadre Holdings set to begin NYSE trading after revived IPO prices at midpoint $13/share

Nov. 04, 2021 10:48 AM ETCadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE)By: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor

  • Police-equipment firm Cadre Holdings (NYSE:CDRE) is set to begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange after postponing its IPO for some three months, then reviving it with a lower price and fewer shares.
  • CDRE announced earlier Thursday that it sold 6M shares at $13 a share through the IPO. That stacked up well with the company’s revised plans to offer 5.8M shares within a $12-$14/share range, but poorly compared to the roughly 7.1M shares that the company originally planned to sell in a $16-$19/share range.
  • Cadre (CDRE) pulled that offering in August, presumably due to lackluster demand.
  • Cadre sells body armor, ammunition and other items, primarily to military and police clients.

