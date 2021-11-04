ViacomCBS dips as profits fall despite broad revenue gains
Nov. 04, 2021 10:59 AM ETViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC), VIACATMUSBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor76 Comments
- ViacomCBS is trading lower in morning action (VIAC -2.4%, VIACA -2.3%) after a subdued third-quarter earnings report where profits declined and fell in line with expectations, though revenues grew by double digits, with help from growing streaming services.
- Revenue overall rose 13.2% to $6.61 billion, reflecting gains across all revenue streams, the company notes.
- The largest gains came from streaming, though, which crested $1 billion in revenues.
- In streaming, ad revenues rose 48% (with advertising on Paramount+ and Pluto TV) and subscription revenue grew 79%.
- The company added 4.3 million global streaming subs to reach nearly 47 million in total. ViacomCBS pointed to its film content as a strength there (A Quiet Place Part II, Paw Patrol: The Movie) as well as a new fall season on CBS and the return of NFL football.
- Operating income fell 3%, to $879 million. Net income dropped to $538 million from a year-ago $615 million, and adjusted OIBDA came in at $1.02 billion (down 3%).
- Revenue by type: Advertising, $1.855 billion (up 1%); Affiliate, $2.1 billion (up 2%); Streaming, $1.079 billion (up 62%); Theatrical, $67 million (up from year-ago $6 million); Licensing and other, $1.5 billion (up 18%).
- Revenue by segment: TV Entertainment, $2.92 billion (up 24%); Cable Networks, $3.458 billion (up 13%); Filmed Entertainment, $580 million (down 2%).
- The company also announced a distribution deal with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) to bring Paramount+ to the carrier's customers.
- Cash at quarter-end was $4.8 billion, and the company has a committed $3.5 billion revolving credit facility that's still undrawn.
- Recently, the federal government took action to block a deal for ViacomCBS to sell its Simon & Schuster unit to Penguin Random House.