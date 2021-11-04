ViacomCBS dips as profits fall despite broad revenue gains

Nov. 04, 2021 10:59 AM ETViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC), VIACATMUSBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor76 Comments

Paramount Studios Water Tower

mixmotive/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • ViacomCBS is trading lower in morning action (VIAC -2.4%, VIACA -2.3%) after a subdued third-quarter earnings report where profits declined and fell in line with expectations, though revenues grew by double digits, with help from growing streaming services.
  • Revenue overall rose 13.2% to $6.61 billion, reflecting gains across all revenue streams, the company notes.
  • The largest gains came from streaming, though, which crested $1 billion in revenues.
  • In streaming, ad revenues rose 48% (with advertising on Paramount+ and Pluto TV) and subscription revenue grew 79%.
  • The company added 4.3 million global streaming subs to reach nearly 47 million in total. ViacomCBS pointed to its film content as a strength there (A Quiet Place Part II, Paw Patrol: The Movie) as well as a new fall season on CBS and the return of NFL football.
  • Operating income fell 3%, to $879 million. Net income dropped to $538 million from a year-ago $615 million, and adjusted OIBDA came in at $1.02 billion (down 3%).
  • Revenue by type: Advertising, $1.855 billion (up 1%); Affiliate, $2.1 billion (up 2%); Streaming, $1.079 billion (up 62%); Theatrical, $67 million (up from year-ago $6 million); Licensing and other, $1.5 billion (up 18%).
  • Revenue by segment: TV Entertainment, $2.92 billion (up 24%); Cable Networks, $3.458 billion (up 13%); Filmed Entertainment, $580 million (down 2%).
  • The company also announced a distribution deal with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) to bring Paramount+ to the carrier's customers.
  • Cash at quarter-end was $4.8 billion, and the company has a committed $3.5 billion revolving credit facility that's still undrawn.
  • Recently, the federal government took action to block a deal for ViacomCBS to sell its Simon & Schuster unit to Penguin Random House.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.