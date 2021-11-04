AMC Networks Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2021 10:59 AM ETAMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.17 (-11.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $703.89M (+7.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMCX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- The company's stock rose +6.42% on Aug. 6, the day it reported its Q2 results beating analysts' estimates.