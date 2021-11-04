Walker & Dunlop shares jump to new record high after topping Q3 estimates
Nov. 04, 2021 11:09 AM ETWalker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) stock climbs nearly 6% to new all-time highs after the company beats Q3 earnings and revenue expectations on growing transaction volumes.
- Total transaction volume of $18.5B in Q3 surges from $8.41B in the year-ago quarter.
- Q3 diluted EPS of $2.21 beats the $2.05 consensus estimate, compared with $1.66 in Q3 2020; revenues of $346.3M also tops the $311.43M estimate, up from $247.02M in Q3 of last year..
- The company's managed portfolio of $116.23B in Q3 rises from $105.31B in the same period a year ago.
- Q3 loan origination and debt brokerage fees of $123.24M increases from $83.83M in Q3 2020, driven by a "substantial" increase in overall debt financing volume.
- Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $72.43M rises from $45.2M in the year-ago quarter, due to higher origination fees, property sales broker fees and servicing fees.
- Debt financing volume of $31.1B in Q3 climbs from $23.61B in Q3 2020
