NextEra Energy submits proposals for New Jersey offshore wind transmission
Nov. 04, 2021 10:53 AM ET By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- NextEra Energy (NEE -0.9%) says it submitted multiple proposals collectively called the New Jersey Seawind Connector to build transmission lines off the New Jersey coast that will carry electricity from wind turbines onshore.
- NextEra filed its proposals with regional grid operator PJM Interconnection, and said the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities also will consider various factors to evaluate the strength of each proposal, and could select one or more proposals to move forward with development and construction in H2 2022.
- The company says the proposals submitted contemplated a variety of different injection locations and designed routes to minimize marine and environmental impacts.
