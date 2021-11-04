Essent Group Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2021 11:17 AM ETEssent Group Ltd. (ESNT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.35 (+21.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $242.69M (-0.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ESNT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.