OFS Capital Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2021 11:20 AM ETOFS Capital (OFS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.91M (+3.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OFS has beaten NII estimates 33% of the time and has beaten TII estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.