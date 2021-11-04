inTest Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2021 11:21 AM ETinTEST Corporation (INTT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- inTest (NYSE:INTT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus Non-GAAP EPS Estimate is $0.23 (+228.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $21.07M (+46.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, INTT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.