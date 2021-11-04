Stock market appears fully valued - Dodge & Cox Fund

Nov. 04, 2021

  • Dodge & Cox Fund said in a letter to investors that it feels the U.S. stock market is "fully valued" at this point.
  • As a result, the fund is focusing on low-valuation stocks positioned to take advantage of accelerating economic growth. In particular, the firm has targeted the healthcare sector, adding to its positions in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Cigna (NYSE:CI).
  • Dodge & Cox has also taken an overweight position in financials, betting that interest rates will rise in the next few years.
  • "Even if interest rates don’t rise, the fund could still benefit from wide valuation spreads returning to more historically normal levels," Dodge & Cox said in a fund letter released this week.
  • Financial stocks made up about 26% of Dodge & Cox's holdings as of the end of the third quarter. This basket included the fund's top two holdings, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and Capital One (NYSE:COF).
  • At the same time, Dodge & Cox has downplayed its investments in growth stocks, arguing that high valuations and "lofty expectations" create increased risks.
  • That said, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) represents the fund's third-largest holding, the only megacap among Dodge & Cox's top 10.
  • Looking at some of Dodge & Cox's top picks since the start of Q4, all have performed well except for COF.
  • GOOGL and CI tracked within a percentage point of the S&P 500's 7% rise since the start of October. SNY and WF have outperformed a bit, rising by about 9% and nearly 11%, respectively.
  • Meanwhile, COF has significantly underperformed the broader market, falling nearly 8% since the start of Q4:

