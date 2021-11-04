Police-equipment firm Cadre Holdings' stock price shoots up 21% intraday following IPO (update)

Nov. 04, 2021

By: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor

  • Cadre Holdings (NYSE:CDRE) popped more than 20% intraday Thursday in its first trading session following an IPO that the police-equipment seller had postponed for three months, presumably due to weak demand.
  • CDRE opened at $15 and rose to as high as $15.70, up 20.8% from the $13 a share that the company’s initial public offering had priced at. Shares pulled back some, but still closed at $15.29, ahead 17.6% on the session.
  • Cadre (CDRE) sold 6M shares to the public at the middle of the IPO’s expected $12-$14/share range. That’s 200,000 more shares more expected.
  • However, CDRE had originally aimed to sell 7.1M shares through an IPO that had carried a projected $16-$19/share range. But the firm shelved that offering in August, apparently amid insufficient demand.
  • Cadre (CDRE) sells body armor, fingerprinting technology and other equipment under the brands Safariland, Atlantic Tactical and 15 others. The company primarily caters to police and military clients.
