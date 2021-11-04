Verso Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2021 11:25 AM ETVerso Corporation (VRS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Verso (NYSE:VRS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (+151.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $340.69M (+11.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VRS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.