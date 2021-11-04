Social spending bill estimated to raise $1.48T in new tax revenue (updated)

Nov. 04, 2021

  • The House version of President Biden's social spending bill will bring in almost $1.48T in new tax revenue, Bloomberg reports, citing Congress's Joint Committee on Taxation.
  • That's less than the $1.75T that Democrats seek to spend on the program that includes universal pre-K, clean energy initiatives, increased grants for post-high school education, and expanding Medicare to include hearing benefits.
  • The bill also includes giving the Internal Revenue Service $80B more in funding to strengthen enforcement, which the White House estimates can raise an additional $400B over 10 years. That amount isn't included in the committee's estimate on the bill's tax-generating ability.
  • The estimate also doesn't incorporate additional savings from a drug pricing deal that would allow Medicare to negotiate on some prescription prices, Bloomberg said.
  • Update at 12:19 PM ET: The U.S. Treasury's preliminary estimate calculates that the legislation can generate $2.15T in savings. It estimates the prescription drug cost negotiations would save ~$250B and the $400B from increased IRS enforcement.
  • Other big items bringing in revenue are $371B for international and other tax reforms and $319B from the 15% minimum tax on the largest corporations.
  • The administration emphasizes that the provisions wouldn't raise taxes on any taxpayer making less than $400K.
  • As Democrats appeared poised to plow through the impasse over the bill, Democrat Joe Manchin on Tuesday again expressed concerns with the package.
