Papa John's races to new all-time high after strong Q3

  • Papa John's International (PZZA +8.0%) rallies to a new all-time high after showing off momentum in Q3. Comparable sales were up 6.9% in North America during the quarter and were 8.3% higher for international markets.
  • "Escalating interest and excitement among new and existing franchisees continues to accelerate unit growth and led to signing our largest international and domestic development deals ever last quarter," updates CEO Rob Lynch.
  • The company also approved a new share buyback program of $425M.
  • Shares of Papa John's have outperformed Domino's Pizza over the last year.
