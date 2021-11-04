OPEC sticks with planned gradual oil production hike, defying U.S. pressure
Nov. 04, 2021 11:33 AM ETThe United States Oil ETF, LP (USO), BNO, CL1:COM, CO1:COMXLE, UCO, SCO, DBO, USL, USOIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor63 Comments
- The OPEC+ oil producers say they have agreed to maintain their plan to gradually raise production by 400K bbl/day next month, rebuffing pressure from the U.S. to boost output and ease prices.
- Crude prices have shed earlier gains, with December WTI (CL1:COM) now -0.6% to $80.34/bbl and January Brent -0.1% to $81.92/bbl.
- ETFs: USO, XLE, UCO, SCO, BNO, DBO, USL, USOI
- The decision to hold steady was "no surprise to the markets," and the group's strategy, as demand has recovered from COVID-19, "has been quite successful and there was no compelling reason for them to change course," professional services network EY's Andy Brogan tells MarketWatch.
- Upside for oil prices could be limited by the prospect that the U.S. could tap its strategic oil reserve.
- "There is speculation that major oil consumer nations will open their strategic petroleum reserves if OPEC+ does not play nice on Thursday," Mizuho's Robert Yawger says.
- WTI crude oil sank to three-week lows yesterday after the weekly EIA report showed bearish increases in U.S. inventories and production.