OPEC sticks with planned gradual oil production hike, defying U.S. pressure

  • The OPEC+ oil producers say they have agreed to maintain their plan to gradually raise production by 400K bbl/day next month, rebuffing pressure from the U.S. to boost output and ease prices.
  • Crude prices have shed earlier gains, with December WTI (CL1:COM) now -0.6% to $80.34/bbl and January Brent -0.1% to $81.92/bbl.
  • The decision to hold steady was "no surprise to the markets," and the group's strategy, as demand has recovered from COVID-19, "has been quite successful and there was no compelling reason for them to change course," professional services network EY's Andy Brogan tells MarketWatch.
  • Upside for oil prices could be limited by the prospect that the U.S. could tap its strategic oil reserve.
  • "There is speculation that major oil consumer nations will open their strategic petroleum reserves if OPEC+ does not play nice on Thursday," Mizuho's Robert Yawger says.
  • WTI crude oil sank to three-week lows yesterday after the weekly EIA report showed bearish increases in U.S. inventories and production.
