  • Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) stock jumps 7.7% after the finance company that specializes in bad debt recovery offers to pay $52-$60 per share for up to $300M of its common stock.
  • Under a so-called "Dutch auction," shareholders indicate how many shares and at what price within that range they want to tender. Encore (ECPG) will then determine the lowest price within that range that will allow it to buy shares totaling $300M.
  • The company has the option to buy an additional amount of shares not to exceed 2% of the total number of its shares of common stock outstanding.
  • Encore shares closed at $54.02 on Wednesday, and recently traded at $58.19.
  • The company started repurchasing its common stock in Q1 and Q2 of 2021 as seen in its cash flow statement.
  • SA contributor Marco Brecciaroli sees Encore (ECPG) benefiting from better deals, higher revenue and higher ROE.
