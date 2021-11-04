Encore Capital Group stock climbs after launching common stock Dutch auction
Nov. 04, 2021 11:43 AM ETEncore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) stock jumps 7.7% after the finance company that specializes in bad debt recovery offers to pay $52-$60 per share for up to $300M of its common stock.
- Under a so-called "Dutch auction," shareholders indicate how many shares and at what price within that range they want to tender. Encore (ECPG) will then determine the lowest price within that range that will allow it to buy shares totaling $300M.
- The company has the option to buy an additional amount of shares not to exceed 2% of the total number of its shares of common stock outstanding.
- Encore shares closed at $54.02 on Wednesday, and recently traded at $58.19.
- The company started repurchasing its common stock in Q1 and Q2 of 2021 as seen in its cash flow statement.
