Ford hopes to regain investment grade rating with junk bond repurchase
Nov. 04, 2021 12:17 PM ETFord Motor Company (F)By: SA News Team97 Comments
- Ford (F +2.5%) intends to repurchase up to $5B of its high-yield junk bonds as the company works to pay off the debt that the company took on during the pandemic.
- The vast majority of the bonds were part of the $8B that Ford (NYSE:F) issued at the beginning of the pandemic which provided yields between 6.375% and 9.625%. Ford (F) hopes that the restructuring will raise its credit rating after it went below investment-grade status in March 2020.
- The automaker plans to use cash on hand, which was about $31B as of the end of Q3, to fund the repurchases. The company is looking to replace some of the debt with 10-year bonds that yield between 3.5% and 4.5%.
- “We think it’s the time to aggressively restructure the balance sheet, lower our interest costs, and really clear the decks for 2022 and beyond. That’s really what we’re looking to accomplish here," said Ford Treasurer David Webb. “The actions that we’re taking here on the balance sheet further support that effort and intent. We think they, certainly, should be viewed as a credit positive."
- Ford (F) held $13.6B of long-term debt in December 2019. That number ballooned to $37.9B over the next two quarters before settling at $23.8B in September.