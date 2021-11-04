Centene activist likely wants board refresh, rather than sale, analyst says

Nov. 04, 2021 1:52 PM ETCentene Corporation (CNC)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
  • The activist that's reportedly targeting m Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) is likely looking for board changes, rather than pushing the company to sell itself, according to Citi.
  • Politan Capital, a newly established hedge fund run by veteran activist investor Quentin Koffey, has taken a $900M stake in Centene (CNC) and has talked to the company about replacing several board members, according to a WSJ report yesterday.
  • "We note that other activists targeted CNC in 2019 seeking to force a sale, so we would be somewhat surprised at another activist replicating that failed playbook," Citi analyst Ralph Giacobbe wrote in a note earlier.
  • Recall in 2019 Dan Loeb's Third Point and activists Corvex and Sachem Head reportedly encouraged the company to sell itself before consummating its WellCare acquisition.
  • Given CNC's shares have "languised/underperformed" peers over last years, Citi sees the potential investor support for a board refresh, especially if the board included some "trusted industry veterans."
  • Citi has a neutral rating on Centene (CNC) and a $78 price target.
