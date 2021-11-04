Clarus Therapeutics climbs over 50% with 10x average share volume
Nov. 04, 2021 1:53 PM ETClarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CRXT)BTTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Shares of recently IPO’ed Clarus Therapeutics (CRXT +56.0%) has surged over 50%, recording the biggest intra-day gain since the commercial-stage pharma company went public thanks to a SPAC deal with Blue Water Acquisition Corp.
- Over 16M Clarus (NASDAQ:CRXT) shares have changed hands, indicating more than ten times the average 65-day volume. After a brief pause triggered by volatility, the company shares have resumed trading.
- Clarus (CRXT) commercializes the FDA-approved oral T-replacement therapy JATENZO. The company is led by CEO Robert E. Dudley, who previously managed the privately held Anagen Therapeutics.
- For Q2 2021, Clarus (CRXT) recorded ~$2.8M in net product revenue, indicating ~238% YoY growth.
- Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX), another biotech that recently went public via a SPAC merger, gained over 80% on Monday.