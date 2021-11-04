Clarus Therapeutics climbs over 50% with 10x average share volume

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.

JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of recently IPO’ed Clarus Therapeutics (CRXT +56.0%) has surged over 50%, recording the biggest intra-day gain since the commercial-stage pharma company went public thanks to a SPAC deal with Blue Water Acquisition Corp.
  • Over 16M Clarus (NASDAQ:CRXT) shares have changed hands, indicating more than ten times the average 65-day volume. After a brief pause triggered by volatility, the company shares have resumed trading.
  • Clarus (CRXT) commercializes the FDA-approved oral T-replacement therapy JATENZO. The company is led by CEO Robert E. Dudley, who previously managed the privately held Anagen Therapeutics.
  • For Q2 2021, Clarus (CRXT) recorded ~$2.8M in net product revenue, indicating ~238% YoY growth.
  • Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX), another biotech that recently went public via a SPAC merger, gained over 80% on Monday.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.