Pactiv Evergreen gets double upgrade from Morgan Stanley

  • Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE -3.8%) shares regains some of their earlier fall as Morgan Stanley upgrades the stock to Buy from Underperform.
  • Analyst George L. Staphos writes that he is encouraged by Pactiv Evergreen's guidance, progress in the beverage merchandising segment, and growing demand for Pactiv's fiber- and plastic-based products. Additionally, Staphos expects resin prices to moderate which would help Pactiv with its earnings.
  • Pactiv does face labor headwinds as shortages have caused labor costs to rise 7-10% along with curtailing shipments. The company estimates that foodservice volumes could have been 10% higher in Q3 if not for those issues.
  • Morgan Stanley places a price target of $18 on PTVE compared to the consensus of $14.56.
