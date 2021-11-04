Enbridge 3Q 2021 Earnings: What to expect?
Nov. 04, 2021 2:14 PM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) is scheduled to announce 3Q earnings results on Friday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.56 vs. C$0.48 in 3Q20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$9.68B vs. C$9,110M in prior year quarter.
- Over the last 2 years, ENB has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Enbridge beat 2Q earnings expectations, but transported lower volumes on its Mainline system; it had warned earlier that 2Q scheduled maintenance would be more concentrated than planned. It was still able to reaffirm 2021 full year guidance range of EBITDA of C$13.9 billion to C$14.3 billion.
- Over 3Q, Enbridge signed a purchase deal for renewable natural gas from Vanguard Renewables to offer to its U.S. customers. It also got its long-delayed Line 3 replacement project on track, announcing that the line was substantially completed and set to become fully operational on October 1.
- Enbridge also agreed to acquire Moda Midstream Operating for $3B, advancing its U.S. Gulf Coast export strategy and connectivity to reserves in the Permian and Eagle Ford basins.
- A recent SA contributor analysis highlighted that Enbridge is becoming the most complete energy infrastructure company with its latest acquisition, with an extensive pipeline and storage business, utility company, renewable segment, and exporting.