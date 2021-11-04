Colombian-delivery app Rappi is said to prepare for U.S. IPO next year

Nov. 04, 2021 2:33 PM ETSoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Side view of a young Caucasian delivery man delivering food

Ivan Pantic/E+ via Getty Images

  • Colombian-delivery app Rappi Inc., which is backed by Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY), is looking to do an initial public offering in the U.S. next year.
  • Rappi has held some "informal" talks with banks and expects to hire advisers and prepare paperwork in the first half of next year, according to Bloomberg, which cited an interview with co-founder Juan Pablo Ortega.
  • Rappi was last valued at $5.25B in a $500 million Series F financing round.
  • Rappi would join other recent IPOs in the delivery space including China's DiDi Global and Grab Holdings, which is going public through a deal with SPAC Altimter Growth Corp.
